Canada broadcaster BCE wins top court ruling over Super Bowl adverts

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Canada's top court on Thursday blocked a decision by regulators that banned broadcaster BCE Inc from showing lucrative domestic ads during U.S. National Football League's Super Bowl.
