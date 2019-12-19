Global  

Macclesfield Town docked six points by EFL over financial issues

BBC Sport Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Macclesfield Town are docked six points by the English Football League after pleading guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe.
