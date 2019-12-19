Global  

Fallon Sherrock: Barry Hearn says female players will have to earn PDC right

BBC Sport Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Fallon Sherrock's PDC Darts win signals a "new era" in darts but other female players will have to earn the right to compete at the same level, says chief Barry Hearn.
News video: Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts 01:09

 Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women in the tournament, defeated Ted Evetts in five sets at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening. Report...

