James Wiseman has left Memphis and will prepare for the 2020 NBA draft, he announced Thursday on his Instagram account.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sean Murphy RT @DickieV: I was so curious to see the ⁦@BigTicket_JW⁩ & the impact he would have made with his talented buddies of ⁦@Memphis_MBB⁩ team… 23 minutes ago Dick Vitale I was so curious to see the ⁦@BigTicket_JW⁩ & the impact he would have made with his talented buddies of ⁦… https://t.co/EQQ1yMpIhY 28 minutes ago Juan J Crespo Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft https://t.co/BOlzGIECMm 47 minutes ago FiWEH Life Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/NGsDLauFW2 https://t.co/mfMlEZpyDP 1 hour ago Zack James Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft - via @ESPN App. #NBA. https://t.co/sxEScAGPyw 1 hour ago Kollege Kidd James Wiseman leaves Memphis to enter NBA draft https://t.co/h0ZfDuSUo9 1 hour ago Boggie 🏁 James Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft https://t.co/cpZzKU0RKW 1 hour ago 8 Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft https://t.co/9UJ5LlVztW @NCAA, each time you step on your own dicks, I… https://t.co/lzQ704swAY 1 hour ago