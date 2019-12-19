Chris De Luca RT @CST_soxvan: White Sox close to deal with pitcher Gio Gonzalez: report (Via Sun-Times) https://t.co/kC2p9S6w2s 28 minutes ago

Nicky Ethier Packing now RT @CST_soxvan: White Sox close to deal with pitcher Gio Gonzalez: report (Via Sun-Times) https://t.co/O70EuhJDD5 1 hour ago

Chicago Tribune Sports The White Sox are reportedly close to filling one of their pitching holes, nearing a deal with veteran Gio Gonzalez… https://t.co/rWJdS0Sjql 2 hours ago

Daryl Van Schouwen White Sox close to deal with pitcher Gio Gonzalez: report (Via Sun-Times) https://t.co/kC2p9S6w2s 3 hours ago

JoeySportsBall RT @suntimes_sports: Pitcher Gio Gonzalez is reportedly close to making a deal with the White Sox. https://t.co/cTriOA5Uj3 3 hours ago

Sun-Times Sports Pitcher Gio Gonzalez is reportedly close to making a deal with the White Sox. https://t.co/cTriOA5Uj3 3 hours ago

Isaac Rodriguez The White Sox are close to a deal with Gio Gonzalez, originally a 1st round supplemental pick by Chicago in 2004, d… https://t.co/m2WLlk89xQ 4 hours ago