Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson happy to fill Virgil van Dijk's defensive role Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson filled in at centre-half in the absence of Dutch giant Virgil van Dijk in the Club World Cup Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson filled in at centre-half in the absence of Dutch giant Virgil van Dijk in the Club World Cup 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Zizu RT @KIopptinho: Jordan Henderson will forever be the first Liverpool captain, as well as first captain of any English club, that lifted the… 5 seconds ago angloruss RT @IanDoyleSport: Why is Jordan Henderson the #LFC skipper? This was why - my ratings from Doha as Klopp's side are crowned champions of… 17 seconds ago LFCMAGAZINE [Media: Liverpool Echo] Liverpool player ratings - Captain Jordan Henderson outstanding as Reds win FIFA Club World… https://t.co/IWUN2UrEgr 40 seconds ago Omar Magdy RT @xGoalanke: Jordan Henderson has won more trophies as Liverpool captain (3) than Steven Gerrard (2) 54 seconds ago ♠️ kez m8 Jordan Henderson - Liverpool Captain and International Treble Winner. Easyyyyyyy 1 minute ago