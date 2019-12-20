Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Man United about Man City semi-final clashes

The Sport Review Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United players that they will have to be at their best if they want to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup final. The Red Devils booked their place in the last four of the cup competition on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 win over Colchester […]

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his excitement at the prospect of playing Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

