Ohtani completes final step in Tommy John rehab

ESPN Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani completed the final step in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and will return to Japan, where he'll recover for his anticipated return to a two-way role next season.
