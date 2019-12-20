Global  

Red Wings recall Pickard from Grand Rapids

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The Red Wings announced the move Thursday. Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29. The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against […]
