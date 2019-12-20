Tom Sawanobori Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones https://t.co/u2kDMjCQ2E 56 minutes ago

Capital Sports New post: Baker, Carey Help No. 4 Duke Top Wofford 86-57 Without Jones https://t.co/9B6aZlvVNi 1 hour ago

State Post Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones https://t.co/AmdsBDZEWG https://t.co/JiWmKo63IQ 1 hour ago

Los Angeles News Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones https://t.co/G8dmA9ezsx https://t.co/elASJoYFDr 2 hours ago

Duke Vitale #CoachK "Baker, Carey Help No. 4 Duke Top Wofford 86-57 Without Jones" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/qrji7mD9dl 2 hours ago