IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appoint KL Rahul as skipper

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Kolkata:* KL Rahul will captain Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, the franchise's Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble confirmed in a press conference post the auction that was held on Thursday. "This is the right moment for Rahul in his career. This leadership role will really help him...
