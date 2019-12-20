Global  

IPL 2020 auction: Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old, says Pravin Tambe

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Kolkata:* Pravin Tambe believes that one's age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesn't think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, who was the oldest player in the list, was snapped up by Kolkata...
