IPL 2020 auction: Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old, says Pravin Tambe

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

*Kolkata:* Pravin Tambe believes that one's age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesn't think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, who was the oldest player in the list, was snapped up by Kolkata... 👓 View full article

