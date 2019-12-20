Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IPL Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Australian players attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction on Thursday with pacer Pat Cummins becoming the costliest overseas buy after he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the highest Indian bid for Rs 6.75 crore to Chennai Super Kings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suryabhaiin

Surya Bhai News IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot Piyush Chawla most expensive Indian https://t.co/Bx5X0JF9Gc via @suryabhaiin 14 hours ago

breakingknowlez

Breaking Knowledge IPL Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot https://t.co/oz6KMbKy1r 15 hours ago

sanjeev66143

yuvraj sanjeev kumar IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot; Piyush Chawla most expensive Indian https://t.co/U8OPVFSuUP via @TOISports 16 hours ago

Deepak48101787

Deepak IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot; Piyush Chawla most expensive Indian - Times of India… https://t.co/kH7wuSc90t 16 hours ago

HeyRajeshJee

Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom IPL Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot https://t.co/V7jkWBQLvi 16 hours ago

ameyarora

Amey Arora 🌐 IPL Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot https://t.co/TWJaPYGTlJ via @ameyarora #News 16 hours ago

GeethanPost

GeethanPost IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr big stake; Piyush Chawla most costly Indian #Sports - https://t.co/nye0BHYulx 16 hours ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: IPL 2020 Auction: Pat Cummins hits Rs 15cr jackpot Piyush Chawla most expensive Indian – Times of I https://t.co/PKR26aH2St 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.