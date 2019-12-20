Global  

IPL 2020 auction: Top Indian buy Piyush Chawla overwhelmed to play under MS Dhoni

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* "There can't be a better team than CSK to play for and better captain than MS Dhoni," said veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla after the Chennai Super Kings bought him for Rs 6.75 crore, making him the costliest Indian buy at the IPL auction. Chawla's long-time association with Kolkata Knight Riders ended last month...
