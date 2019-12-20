NZ cancel 1st day of tour game due to extreme heat
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Melbourne, Dec 20 (IANS) With forecast of extreme heat, New Zealand have cancelled the opening day of their two-day practice game against Victoria XI starting Friday. The game was scheduled to be a two-day red-ball match played on Friday and Sunday with a day's break in between.
