NZ cancel 1st day of tour game due to extreme heat

Melbourne, Dec 20 (IANS) With forecast of extreme heat, New Zealand have cancelled the opening day of their two-day practice game against Victoria XI starting Friday. The game was scheduled to be a two-day red-ball match played on Friday and Sunday with a day's break in between.



Recent related videos from verified sources Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children The media personality co-parents her brood - including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny - with their respective fathers,.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59Published 1 day ago This is What the Royal Family Does on Boxing Day For Americans, the holidays seem to start to wind down after Christmas Day, but the British also celebrate Boxing Day. And here’s how the royal family spends the day. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:59Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hull City v Nottingham Forest Live: Build-up, team news, prediction from KCOM Stadium Christmas Day has been and gone. Hopefully not too much turkey dinner has been consumed by the Hull City players as they return to action this Boxing Day for a...

Hull Daily Mail 3 days ago



Sabres C Eichel day to day with upper body injury BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has been listed as day to day with an upper body injury. Eichel practiced with the Sabres on Friday,...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this