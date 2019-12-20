Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker – report

The Sport Review Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media. Sky Sports News is reporting that the trio of Premier League clubs are among “a host” of teams keeping an eye on the 20-year-old striker. However, […]

The post Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hjb199706

hjb199706 RT @LFCTransferRoom: Kai Havertz is expected to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least the rest of the season despite interest from Liverpoo… 1 day ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker - report https://t.co/Szx5do7QTc https://t.co/PPFNmYslw5 2 days ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker - report https://t.co/qs8bomvbev https://t.co/oCQzk1DBwB 2 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC monitoring 20-year-old striker – report - The Sport Review #ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/YwnDliuXUr 2 days ago

LFCTransferRoom

LFC Transfer Room Kai Havertz is expected to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least the rest of the season despite interest from Liver… https://t.co/unvkoDF8PT 2 days ago

ArenaBlues

CFC Taylor RT @ArenaBlues: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille's 20-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.… 2 days ago

ArenaBlues

CFC Taylor Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille's 20-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. (Sky Sports) 2 days ago

SAMJAYDKING

👑SAMJAYDKING👑 💣 RT @tovers98: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille's 20-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. (S… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.