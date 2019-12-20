Global  

Small hiccups don't define your career: Irfan tells Yusuf

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has told his brother Yusuf -- who went unsold at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction -- that he is a real match winner and that small hiccups don't define his career.
SIDDHESH RT @IrfanPathan: Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala @ia… 2 minutes ago

Cricket Fanatic Veteran #Indian pacer #IrfanPathan has told his brother #Yusuf -- who went unsold at the 2020 #IndianPremierLeague… https://t.co/Oh7jc9H5JG 56 minutes ago

