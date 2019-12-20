Global  

Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-0 win

The Sport Review Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Marcus Rashford after his fine goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Colchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday night. After a goalless first half in the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford, Rashford cut in from the left and fired home a brilliant strike […]

