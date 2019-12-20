Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against England due to muscle strain

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Johannesburg [South Africa], Dec 20 (ANI): South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped [Video]This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped

An obese IT manager lost an incredible 215lbs in just two years and now boasts the kind of abs and all-body muscle tone typically reserved for professional athletes. Adam Harris, 38, tipped the scales..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

2 in 5 Americans have been tricked by 'Dr. Google' into believing they have a serious disease [Video]2 in 5 Americans have been tricked by 'Dr. Google' into believing they have a serious disease

Two in five Americans have falsely convinced themselves they have a serious disease, after turning to "Dr. Google" - according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found that 43 percent have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bavuma to miss first Test

South Africa middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England due to a muscle strain.“Proteas batsman Temba
Hindu

Sport24.co.za | Bavuma ruled out of first England Test

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeraldPE

HeraldLIVE Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip f… https://t.co/M37eE8ofLr 5 days ago

1eddie_b

6afv RT @OfficialCSA: #CSAnews Proteas batsman, Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hi… 6 days ago

247CricketNews

247CricketNews Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle… https://t.co/R22nFNpoXe 6 days ago

Cricket_World

Cricket World Standard Bank Proteas (@OfficialCSA) batsman, Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England.… https://t.co/h9AmJWmvSV 6 days ago

LS_Ndawonde

Lungani S'thabiso Ndawonde RT @World_of_Sport: Temba Bavuma to miss the first test against England With him out. Who’s top 7 in the batting line up? https://t.co/SQb… 6 days ago

IndiaAheadNews

India Ahead News #TembaBavuma to miss first Test against England due to muscle strain #SAvENG Click to read more. Download our App t… https://t.co/IsB8kTChhE 6 days ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricbuzz: Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against England on Boxing Day #SAvENG https://t.co/wTLRxcdsAr 6 days ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate Temba Bavuma to miss first Test against England due to muscle strain https://t.co/1DQq9MuvIJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.