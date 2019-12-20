Vancouver's Tanev slides home OT winner to snap 3-game skid with victory over Vegas Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Chris Tanev scored in overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

