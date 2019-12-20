Westbrook scores 40 as Rockets rally to defeat Clippers

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published The LA Clippers and Houston Rockets Could Be the NBA's Next Great Rivalry 00:53 Is Clippers vs. Rockets the next great NBA rivalry? Tensions have been running high since the 2015 playoffs and the longtime Russell Westbrook vs. Pat Beverly feud has added even more drama. Watch the video above to catch up on the beef before the Rockets and Clippers face off on TNT this...