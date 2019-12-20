Global  

Westbrook scores 40 as Rockets rally to defeat Clippers

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Thursday night. After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its […]
