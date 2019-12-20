IPL 2020 auction: Here's the full list of sold players

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

*Kolkata:* The IPL 2020 auction held on December 19 set quite a few records as the event saw Australian cricketers bag huge deals to remain at the top of the heap.



The IPL 2020 players auction had a total of 338 players going under the hammer. Australia's Pat Cummins who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore... 👓 View full article

