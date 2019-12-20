New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Takumi Minamino has targeted winning the Premier League and the Champions League after the Red Bull Salzburg star agreed to move to Liverpool FC on 1 January. The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder underwent a medical at Melwood training ground on Wednesday ahead of a move to the Premier League leaders next month. The Premier League […]



The post New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UCL Addict New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles | The Sport Review https://t.co/juerXC6McB 2 days ago 90 Minutes Football News Takumi #Minamino Transfer: Liverpool Signing Sets Targets For Reds Career - https://t.co/k6VbHoolmo #LFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/H0QycE2Ou4 2 days ago Football365 "To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world." https://t.co/OJyc0nRxk7 3 days ago Carl Markham New signing @takumina0116 on his @LFC dream and Premier League title ambition https://t.co/gLiHeuiwSL 3 days ago