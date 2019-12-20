New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Takumi Minamino has targeted winning the Premier League and the Champions League after the Red Bull Salzburg star agreed to move to Liverpool FC on 1 January. The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder underwent a medical at Melwood training ground on Wednesday ahead of a move to the Premier League leaders next month. The Premier League […]
The post New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles appeared first on The Sport Review.