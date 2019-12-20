Global  

High demand resulted in Cummins bagging jackpot, says Ganguly

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has justified the whopping price for which Pat Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), saying it was because of the "high demand" for the leading Australian pacer that saw him bag a jackpot at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
