David Jones reveals his key priorities in new Sunderland role

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Sky Sports' David Jones has joined Sunderland as a non-executive director and has outlined the three priorities he has in his new role 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: AmazeLab - Published Watch as "Snow Squall" Engulfs Manhattan in Incredible Time-lapse 00:55 Manhattan was recently engulfed by a snow squall, an intense, short-lived burst of snow and wind. First Coast News reporter David Jones captured this wild time-lapse of it moving over the city.