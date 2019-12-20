Global  

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mahindra Group on Friday announced that Anand Mahindra will step down as chairman and will be re-appointed as non-executive chairman, the company said in a notification to exchanges. The transition will take place with effect from April 1, 2020.
