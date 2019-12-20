Global  

Man City vs Leicester is the biggest game of the season and why Liverpool will ultimately be the winners

talkSPORT Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Man City face Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday in arguably the biggest fixture of the season so far. The match, which is live on talkSPORT, will have serious implications on the title race, no matter what the result, with Liverpool no doubt keenly watching the outcome from Qatar. The Reds are the runaway […]
