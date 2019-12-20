Global  

Arsenal fans will love the Kieran Tierney injury comeback message from Celtic's Ryan Christie

Football.london Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Arsenal fans will love the Kieran Tierney injury comeback message from Celtic's Ryan ChristieThe summer signing suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first half of the 3-1 Premier League win against West Ham United. The Scotland international has had bad luck with injuries since his summer move from Celtic to the Emirates Stadium.
Ryan Christie backs former Celtic teammate Kieran Tierney to overcome injury 'nightmare'

Ryan Christie backs former Celtic teammate Kieran Tierney to overcome injury 'nightmare'The Hoops midfielder reckons the steely mentality of the Arsenal full-back will see him through a rough period.
Daily Record

