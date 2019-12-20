Global  

Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham defender finally signs new Spurs contract to end years of transfer speculation

talkSPORT Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Toby Alderweireld has finally signed a new deal with Tottenham, extending his stay until 2023. The Spurs defender, 30, has been the subject of constant transfer speculation in recent years with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2020. ✍️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣✍️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/w4QUayhBZs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2019 Alderweireld would’ve been […]
News video: Tottenham: A look back at 2019

Tottenham: A look back at 2019 00:49

 A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

