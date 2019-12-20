BREAKING NEWS: Alderweireld signs new Spurs deal

Global  

SoccerNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham until 2023 to end prolonged speculation over his future, the Premier League club have confirmed. Centre-back Alderweireld was into the final six months of his previous terms and had been tipped to leave at the end of the season. However, the Belgium international, who joined Spurs from […]

