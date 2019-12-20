Live: Jharkhand exit poll results expected soon Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

The exit poll results are expected today evening, soon after voting closes for the last phase of assembly elections. Stay with TOI for live updates 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/TArclr2DNr #Jharkhand Exit Poll Results Live - assembly elections 2019 3 minutes ago Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/5BD8l8KmiS #News18IpsosExitPoll - Jharkhand assembly Election 2019 4 minutes ago yamini Bangde Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls to be out shortly, will BJP retain power in the tribal st… https://t.co/5sDZIkt3zJ 4 minutes ago Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/oFkSZ8aWMc #Jharkhand Exit Poll Results Live - assembly elections 2019 4 minutes ago Debabrato J'khand: Poll of polls predicts JMM+ 41, BJP 29 https://t.co/J9mqAaLtiC 5 minutes ago Ashok Panvalkar Jharkhand: Poll of exit polls predicts 29 seats for BJP; JMM+ may get 41 https://t.co/4L4lWLRdiv Download the TOI… https://t.co/Ot4wkMWEV1 16 minutes ago News18.com #BattleForJharkhand | Exit poll numbers predict that the pre-poll alliance of INC and JMM may go on to form majorit… https://t.co/etABCyz2q3 24 minutes ago K Mohan Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: It is advantage JMM-Congress https://t.co/FC0DWTt7aF #jharkand via @oneindia 33 minutes ago