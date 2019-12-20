Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Live: Jharkhand exit poll results expected soon

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The exit poll results are expected today evening, soon after voting closes for the last phase of assembly elections. Stay with TOI for live updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arulmoji1

Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/TArclr2DNr #Jharkhand Exit Poll Results Live - assembly elections 2019 3 minutes ago

Arulmoji1

Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/5BD8l8KmiS #News18IpsosExitPoll - Jharkhand assembly Election 2019 4 minutes ago

BangdeYamini

yamini Bangde Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls to be out shortly, will BJP retain power in the tribal st… https://t.co/5sDZIkt3zJ 4 minutes ago

Arulmoji1

Arulmoji,(BJP) https://t.co/oFkSZ8aWMc #Jharkhand Exit Poll Results Live - assembly elections 2019 4 minutes ago

debabrato1

Debabrato J'khand: Poll of polls predicts JMM+ 41, BJP 29 https://t.co/J9mqAaLtiC 5 minutes ago

PashokMT

Ashok Panvalkar Jharkhand: Poll of exit polls predicts 29 seats for BJP; JMM+ may get 41 https://t.co/4L4lWLRdiv Download the TOI… https://t.co/Ot4wkMWEV1 16 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com #BattleForJharkhand | Exit poll numbers predict that the pre-poll alliance of INC and JMM may go on to form majorit… https://t.co/etABCyz2q3 24 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: It is advantage JMM-Congress https://t.co/FC0DWTt7aF #jharkand via @oneindia 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.