Ford, St. Mary's visit Nevada

FOX Sports Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Two guards will be on display as Jordan Ford and Saint Mary's will face Jalen Harris and Nevada
Fitts, Ford lead Saint Mary’s to 68-63 win over Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford combined to score 31 of their 44 points in the second half and Saint Mary’s used a late 12-2 run to beat...
Seattle Times

Ford scores 34 in Saint Mary’s 96-56 win over Arizona State

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Ford scored 34 points, Malik Fitts added 20 and Saint Mary’s made 16 3-pointers in a 96-56 blowout of Arizona State Wednesday night in...
Seattle Times


esportsws

Sports News Ford, St. Mary's visit Nevada https://t.co/b4AAkXhlfH 1 week ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Ford, St. Mary's visit Nevada https://t.co/YbTXAElYcX https://t.co/RRnGf2wMXp 1 week ago

