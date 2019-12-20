Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell stars as Melbourne Stars defeat Brisbane Heat Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Carrara [Australia], Dec 20 (ANI): Glenn Maxwell played an 83-run knock as Melbourne Stars defeated Brisbane Heat by 22 runs on Friday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this