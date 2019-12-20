Global  

Granit Xhaka ‘tells Arsenal teammates’ he is leaving club in January as Hertha Berlin prepare bid for midfielder

talkSPORT Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Granit Xhaka has reportedly told his Arsenal teammates that he is leaving the club in January as Hertha Berlin prepare to make a bid for the midfielder. The Bundesliga outfit, managed by former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann, want to bring in a new defensive midfielder next month and have been alerted by Xhaka’s uncertain future […]
