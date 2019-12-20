Markus Babbel’s Western Sydney Wanderers picked up their first A-League point in six games, but Aaron Calver’s 87th-minute equaliser for Western United meant their winless run went on. The Wanderers came into this match on the back of five successive defeats, with Babbel issuing a strong denial to reports of turmoil behind the scenes. Patrick Ziegler then headed home […] The post Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Western United: Calver leveller extends winless run for Babbel´s men appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Design unveiled for new Sydney international airport British architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects and Sydney-based Cox Architecture have won a competition to build the new Western Sydney International Airport. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 00:56Published on November 13, 2019 Is This The Greatest Underdog Story In Football? This is Western Sydney Wanderers Western Sydney Wanderers achieved the seemingly impossible to become the first Australian champions of Asia. A club that didn't exist less than three years before their triumph clinched the greatest.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 16:17Published on November 7, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel denies rift within club Wanderers coach Markus Babbel lashed out at "snakes" within his club who have leaked problems to the media.

The Age 1 week ago



Draw shows way forward for embattled Wanderers, says Ziegler Patrick Ziegler said Western Sydney Wanderers players aimed to "pay back" under-fire coach Markus Babbel on Saturday night.

The Age 6 days ago





Tweets about this