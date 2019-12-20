FIFA considering biennial Women´s World Cup, says Infantino

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

FIFA is considering staging the Women’s World Cup every two years, according to the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino. The tournament is played every four years in its current guise and was most recently won by the United States in July. Following the success of this year’s edition in France, French Football Federation president Noel […]



