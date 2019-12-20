Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FIFA considering biennial Women´s World Cup, says Infantino

SoccerNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
FIFA is considering staging the Women’s World Cup every two years, according to the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino. The tournament is played every four years in its current guise and was most recently won by the United States in July. Following the success of this year’s edition in France, French Football Federation president Noel […]

The post FIFA considering biennial Women´s World Cup, says Infantino appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players

2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players 02:05

 Qatar eyes future for community football, stadiums and the technology it has built for the 2022 World Cup after it ends.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoopJamaica

Loop Jamaica FIFA considering biennial Women's World Cup, says Infantino https://t.co/Jmspib0Obv https://t.co/tkTgqOYdut 4 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football After the success of the 2019 Women's World Cup, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino is not ruling out the tournament being… https://t.co/gYOcamAT4h 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.