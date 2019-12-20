Global  

Solskjaer confirms transfer target Haaland is on his way to Manchester… for a Christmas holiday

Friday, 20 December 2019
Erling Haaland may be flying to Manchester on Friday, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the United transfer target is only passing through for a Christmas holiday. United fans thought they might be getting an early Christmas present when reports emerged in Norway on Friday morning of Salzburg striker Haaland boarding a flight bound for Manchester with his […]

The post Solskjaer confirms transfer target Haaland is on his way to Manchester… for a Christmas holiday appeared first on Soccer News.
