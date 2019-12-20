Global  

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, NCR and parts of north India

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Friday evening in Delhi-NCR and other areas of north India. According to initial reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush region.
News video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Afghanistan | OneIndia News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Afghanistan | OneIndia News 01:26

