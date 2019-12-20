Global  

Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars

BBC Sport Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Tom Banton scores his maiden fifty in the Big Bash League but cannot prevent Brisbane Heat falling to a 22-run defeat against Melbourne Stars.
