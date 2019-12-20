Global  

Jan Vertonghen shares amusing Instagram post after fellow Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld signs new Spurs deal

talkSPORT Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Toby Alderweireld finally signed a new contract on Friday and Tottenham will hope his fellow Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen follows suit. Like Vertonghen, Alderweireld’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season and Spurs risked losing the 30-year-old for free. While they have dodged that bullet with Alderweireld, it remains a serious […]
