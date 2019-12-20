Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Predictions: Man City close the gap; Man Utd cruise and Spurs edge Chelsea

Team Talk Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Man City are being tipped to close the gap to Leicester with a win over the Foxes, while Man Utd and Spurs win but there's more Arsenal woe.

The post Predictions: Man City close the gap; Man Utd cruise and Spurs edge Chelsea appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Sleeping In Vehicle In Yuba City Attacked With Ax

Man Sleeping In Vehicle In Yuba City Attacked With Ax 00:23

 Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man who was sleeping in his vehicle, and police say an ax was used during the attack. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juanmexm

Juan Mex RT @david_perell: Predictions for the 2020s: 1) Indian culture is going to explode as millions of people there get Internet access. 2) Me… 4 hours ago

BettingRepublic

BettingRepublic RT @Ourbetofficial: Who’s ready for some intense action this evening? Manchester City battle No 2 holders, Leicester City. If they win, th… 10 hours ago

AmeerAsylum

AMEER's_asylum Predictions: Man City close gap; Man Utd cruise and Spurs edge Chelsea https://t.co/yWTRN4avGG https://t.co/0jzn2CQwAx 10 hours ago

Ourbetofficial

OurBet Who’s ready for some intense action this evening? Manchester City battle No 2 holders, Leicester City. If they win… https://t.co/dUKkKyxOOg 13 hours ago

Tobtok

Tobtok RT @TEAMtalk: 🔮 PREDICTIONS 🔮 @Tobtok and @adamjgriffin1 take us on this week... 🤔 Opinion split on Spurs v Chelsea 😉 Stroll in the park… 15 hours ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk 🔮 PREDICTIONS 🔮 @Tobtok and @adamjgriffin1 take us on this week... 🤔 Opinion split on Spurs v Chelsea 😉 Stroll i… https://t.co/YUNGcU1i21 16 hours ago

Watford_TT

Watford Talk Man City close gap; Man Utd cruise and Spurs edge Chelsea #TheHornets https://t.co/ExjUCNSFKW 23 hours ago

Tobtok

Tobtok RT @TEAMtalk: 🔮 PREDICTIONS 🔮 @Tobtok and @adamjgriffin1 take us on this week... 😉 Stroll in the park for Man Utd 🔥 Man City v Leicester… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.