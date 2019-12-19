Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Brook and Robin Lopez are brothers, teammates, NBA players -- and Star Wars fanatics. What happens when they have only 12 hours to get to and from Orlando to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...
Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the 'Star Wars' universe.
When she debuted in 'The Last Jedi' some fans loved her. They loved seeing an Asian woman part of..
· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is the worst-reviewed "Star Wars" movie on Rotten Tomatoes since "The Phantom Menace," with a 56% critic score.
· But the... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared •The Verge •9to5Toys •Mashable
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Brandon Sullivan@LeftSentThis Like the Lopez bros: https://t.co/X1Zn9whUAg. There was a time in my life I would have been enthralle… https://t.co/QijKnZRnfC 13 hours ago
Highlightstore Inside the Lopez Bros.’ Star Wars mad dash https://t.co/8vRpX1gfRu https://t.co/1DB3gxxfo8 13 hours ago
Andrew Johnson Inside the Lopez Bros.' Star Wars mad dash https://t.co/mOym35SMju 3 days ago
Rent My Billboard Inside the Lopez Bros.' Star Wars mad dash https://t.co/kK7OLlPF18 4 days ago
Sport News Headlines Inside the Lopez Bros. & # 39; Star Wars Mad Dash https://t.co/qYdXrIpkSX https://t.co/BQGOT3Cyry 4 days ago
NBA 101 Inside the Lopez Bros.’ Star Wars mad dash https://t.co/oZxTs2ZkmR 5 days ago
206-SEA Inside the Lopez Bros.' Star Wars mad dash
Brook and Robin Lopez are brothers, teammates, NBA players -- and Star W… https://t.co/2iX8M8l1pG 5 days ago
Roy G. Inside the Lopez Bros.' Star Wars mad dash https://t.co/TLEZyBl1w7 5 days ago