Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kohli happy with structure and balance of RCB post IPL auction

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is excited with the new players that the team has roped in at the auction on Thursday and believes that the outfit can finally turn the table in the 2020 season and go the distance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY Virat Kohli Happy With Structure and Balance of RCB Post IPL 2020 Auction https://t.co/QMrHsj9HZc #ViratKholi #RCB #IPL2020Auction #IPL2020 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.