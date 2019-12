Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Mikel Arteta has completed his return to Arsenal by becoming their new manager, the Premier League club have announced. Arteta, 37, joins from Manchester City after spending three-and-a-half years on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff, helping the Etihad Stadium club win two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, and the FA Cup. He has penned a […] 👓 View full article