Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aston Villa team news: Dean Smith provides key injury update before Southampton

Walsall Advertiser Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Aston Villa team news: Dean Smith provides key injury update before SouthamptonAston Villa v Southampton preview | Villa return to Premier League action on Saturday in a crucial game against Southampton - and manager Dean Smith has given an injury update.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: We weren't good enough

Smith: We weren't good enough 02:46

 Dean Smith admits his Aston Villa side didn't perform to the level that they are capable of in the 3-1 defeat at home to Southampton.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published

Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours [Video]Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours

Liverpool are preparing to play in two cup competitions on two continents in less than 24 hours. The club will field two teams in two days due to a pile-up in their fixtures. With Jurgen Klopp and his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Gutless' - Aston Villa fans tear into Dean Smith's team for Southampton performance

'Gutless' - Aston Villa fans tear into Dean Smith's team for Southampton performanceAston Villa v Southampton | Villa fans are unhappy at what they've seen from their side at Villa Park as a Danny Ings double and Jack Stephens header have Saints...
Walsall Advertiser

Aston Villa transfer news live: Grealish to Manchester United latest as Mings give update

Aston Villa transfer news | Keep up to date with all the latest from Villa Park ahead of January as Dean Smith starts to prepare for what is expected to be a...
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this

LestWyatt

Lester @MKFFC @aston_rise @AVFC_News He'll be used to playing in an abysmal team if he joins Villa, 4 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Aston #Villa team news v Norwich City: Dean Smith names this starting XI for Premier League clash - Birmingham Live… https://t.co/wAioMQrRaQ 10 hours ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Confirmed line-ups and team news for Aston Villa vs Norwich https://t.co/EtX2oOOtpG #Aston Villa F.C. #Norwich Ci… https://t.co/43fNDYGQMC 10 hours ago

AVFC_News

Aston Villa News What's your half-time team talk if you are Dean Smith? #AVFC https://t.co/NMOpaSqyNH 11 hours ago

Jamorushton

james El Ghazi collapses again - he's not looked at all comfortable and has been given the run-around by Norwich since an… https://t.co/3XlTH5DoFo 11 hours ago

TheMailmanUk

Robert Pearson @AVFC_News Every team dominates Aston Villa. Sometimes I feel we are a pub team. Don’t want to play procession foot… https://t.co/BNQKwUadTT 11 hours ago

wael_kaba

Inter Milan This Tweet from @wael_kaba has been withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder. Learn more. 11 hours ago

VitalHtafc

Terrier24 RT @htafc: 📝 Here's a full breakdown of #htafc's team news... Jonathan Hogg starts against his hometown club today; he spent time in the @… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.