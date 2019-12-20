Mikel Arteta is in London to finalise a deal to become the new Arsenal head coach, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Arteta has long been tipped to succeed Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium but the move has reportedly been held up due to disagreements between the two clubs over a compensation package. However, […] The post Arteta to Arsenal is almost done, Guardiola confirms appeared first on Soccer News.

