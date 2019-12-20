Week 16 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

Sean Koerner RT @ActionNetworkHQ: Lions-Broncos over/under. Bengals-Dolphins spread. @The_Oddsmaker highlights his 4 best bets for Sunday: https://t.co… 20 minutes ago

The Action Network Lions-Broncos over/under. Bengals-Dolphins spread. @The_Oddsmaker highlights his 4 best bets for Sunday: https://t.co/xj724an5MU 23 minutes ago

Touchdown Wire NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets https://t.co/PwxMMIdOp0 1 hour ago

TheCardsWire NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets https://t.co/U2NeR5PKvh 1 hour ago

Jess Root NFL Betting Guide - Week 16: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets https://t.co/eP0qQlb0mW 1 hour ago

Sports News Week 16 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1 https://t.co/Nl2vricwmt 1 hour ago

John Ewing .@The_Oddsmaker uses his projected spreads and over/unders to find the best Week 16 NFL bets. Here is how to bet S… https://t.co/X554c7oQGK 1 hour ago