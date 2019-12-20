Mauricio Pochettino scores sensational hole-in-one playing FootGolf as former Tottenham boss enjoys free time in Qatar Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Mauricio Pochettino appears to be enjoying his time out of management. Pochettino was dismissed by Spurs in November after five years at the north London club and replaced with Jose Mourinho, who is getting his side ready to face Chelsea on Sunday. #fifaclubworldcup #FCWC #Qatar #Doha👀👌 pic.twitter.com/3cnillDlVg — Jesus Perez (@jesus_perez) December 20, 2019 Shortly […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Tottenham: A look back at 2019 00:49 A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho. You Might Like

Tweets about this