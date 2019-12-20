Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender trains but Jurgen Klopp refuses to confirm availability for Club World Cup final
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Virgil van Dijk was present for Liverpool’s training session on Friday morning, but remains a doubt for the World Club Cup final against Flamengo. The Netherlands centre-back missed Wednesday’s Club semi-final win against Monterrey with illness – despite being at training the day before. Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he sent the defender back to the […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...