Sunrisers Hyderabad buys J-K all-rounder Abdul Samad for IPL 2020

Sify Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's all-rounder Abdul Samad is all set to make his presence known in the biggest domestic T20 league of the world -- Indian Premier League -- after being bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction.
